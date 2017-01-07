SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff against

RUSSELL C. ALLOGGIO A/K/A RUSSELL ALLOGGIO, et al Defendant(s).

Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on October 3, 2016.

I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, N.Y. on the 10th day of February, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. premises All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Town of Chesterfield, County of Essex and State of New York.

Said premises known as 30 Division Street, Keeseville, N.Y. 12944.

Tax account number: SBL#: 4.38-3-8.000.

Approximate amount of lien $ 119,263.78 plus interest and costs.

Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale.

Index No. CV-15-0090. John W. Caffry, Esq., Referee.

McCabe, Weisberg, & Conway, P.C.

Attorney(s) for Plaintiff

145 Huguenot Street - Suite 210

New Rochelle, New York 10801

(914) 636-8900

VN-01/07-01/28/2017-4TC-140028|