SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX

SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEXU.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-BC3,V.THOMAS M. TAYLOR, et al.NOTICE OF SALENOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 16, 2017, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-BC3 is the Plaintiff and THOMAS M. TAYLOR, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, on November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM, premises known as 2432 NEW YORK STATE ROUTE 74, TICONDEROGA, NY 12883: Section 138.3 Block 3 Lot 1.46:ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE IN THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, COUNTY OF ESSEX, AND STATE OF NEW YORKPremises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV15-0630. Reginald H. Bedell - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for PlaintiffTT-10/14-11/04/2017-4TC-164999|REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 3:00 P.M. on October 12, 2017 for Test Well Drilling Services. Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL TEST WELL DRILLING SERVICES clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: October 6, 2017 Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332 TT-10/14/17-1TC-165670|