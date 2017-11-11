SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC,V.JAMES PEPPER, et al.NOTICE OF SALENOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 27, 2016, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and JAMES PEPPER, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, on December 12, 2017 at 11:00AM, premises known as 56 MUTTON HOLLOW RD, MORIAH, NY 12960: Section 106. Block 1 Lot 10.120:ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF MORIAH, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # 480/2014. JUDITH A. PAREIRA - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.TT-11/11-12/02/2017-4TC-168094|