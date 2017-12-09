SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX

SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEXU.S. BANK, N.A.,V.DYLAN W. MADER A/K/A DYLAN MADER, et al.NOTICE OF SALENOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 08, 2016, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein U.S. BANK, N.A. is the Plaintiff and DYLAN W. MADER A/K/A DYLAN MADER, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the LOBBY OF THE ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY 12932, on January 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM, premises known as 43 BROOK STREET, MORIAH, NY 12974: Section 97.63 Block 2 Lot 10: ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF BROOK STREET, SO-CALLED, BEING A PART OF LOT NO. 15 IN A PLOT OF LOTS SURVEYED AND LAID OUT IN JUNE 1864, BY. D.M. ARNOLD, SURVEYOR, FOR HEIRS OF ISAAC STONE, SITUATE IN THE VILLAGE OF PORT HENRY, COUNTY OF ESSEX, STATE OF NEWYORK Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # 83/2012. Mark T. Montanye - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for PlaintiffTT-12/09-12/30/2017-4TC-170580|PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF PUTNAM There will be a public hearing regarding implementing a Cold War Veterans' exemption on property taxes. The hearing will take place at Putnam Town Hall, 14 Putnam Center Road at 7 P.M. on December 14th. Information regarding the proposed exemption is available at the Putnam Town Clerk's office during the Clerk's office hours.TT-12/09/2017-1TC-170581|