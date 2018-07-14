SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST, Plaintiff -against- DONALD E. WHALLEY, et al Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered herein and dated July 26, 2017, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Main Lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY on August 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. premises situate in Lot 7, Platt & Rogers 3100 Acre Patent, Town of Jay, Essex County, New York, more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the center of the County Highway of the County of Essex locally known as "Plains Road" or "Valley Road" which point is 190 feet Northeast of the Northwest corner of the premises conveyed by deed dated October 28, 1978 and recorded in the Essex County Clerk's Office on November 8, 1978 in Book 672 of Deeds at page 102, and which point makes the general Northwest corner of the premises herein conveyed; RUNNING THENCE in a general Northeasterly direction along the centerline of the Plains Road to a point marking the general Northwest corner of the premises conveyed by deed dated March 5, 1979 and recorded in the Essex County Clerk's Office on March 27, 1979 in Book 680 at Page 271; RUNNING THENCE in a general Southeasterly direction 555 feet to a point; RUNNING THENCE in a general Southwesterly direction 125 feet to a point; RUNNING THENCE in a general Northwesterly direction to the point or place of BEGINNING.Said premises known as 140 VALLEY ROAD, JAY, NY Approximate amount of lien $163,445.13 plus interest & costs.Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment and Terms of Sale.If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney.Index Number 575/2011.REGINALD H. BEDELL, ESQ., RefereeDavid A. Gallo & Associates LLP Attorney(s) for Plaintiff 99 Powerhouse Road, First Floor, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 File# 7254.7597

VN-07/14-08/04/2018-4TC-190716|