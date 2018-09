SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEXHSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST 2003-4,V.LAURA EHRHART A/K/A LAURA J. EHRHART, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE LAURA J. EHRHART REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED THE 7TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2013; ET. AL.NOTICE OF SALENOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 7, 2018, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SEQUOIA MORTGAGE TRUST 2003-4 is the Plaintiff and LAURA EHRHART A/K/A LAURA J. EHRHART, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS CO-TRUSTEE OF THE LAURA J. EHRHART REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED THE 7TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2013; ET. AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932 on October 9, 2018 at 11:00AM premises known as 2208 JERSEY STREET F/K/A RR1 BOX 371A, ESSEX, NY 12936: Section 39.4, Block 1, Lot 42.000: ALL THOSE CERTAIN PARCELS OF LAND SITUATED IN THE TOWN OF ESSEX, COUNTY OF ESSEX, AND STATE OF NEW YORKPremises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV16-0175. Judith Pareira, Esq. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.VN-09/8-09/29/2018-4TC-193603|Haus Lake Placid, LLC, Arts of Org. filed with Sec. of State of NY (SSNY) 6/13/2018. Cty: Essex. SSNY desig. as agent upon whom process against may be served & shall mail process to Mike Migliaccio, 2435 E. North St., 1108-102, Greenville, South Carolina, 29615. General Purpose.VN-09/8-10/13/2018-6TC-195239|