SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF CLINTON

CITIFINANCIAL COMPANY D/B/A CITIFINANCIAL COMPANY (DE),

Plaintiff,

-against-

TRUDY J. COBB; CLIFFORD BUSHA, JR. A/K/A CLIFFORD J. BUSHA, JR. A/K/A CLIFFORD J. BUSHA; CHARLES C. COBB; ATLANTIC CREDIT & FINANCE INC. AS ASSIGNEE OF HOUSEHOLD BANK; LR CREDIT 10, LLC; NBT BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; "JOHN DOE #1" through "JOHN DOE #10" inclusive the names of the ten last name Defendants being fictitious, real names unknown to the Plaintiff, the parties intended being persons or corporations having an interest in, or tenants or persons in possession of, portions of the mortgaged premises described in the Complaint,

Defendants.

Re-Filed:1/20/2016

Filed: 1/14/2016

Index No.: 2016-00000062

Plaintiff

designates CLINTON County as place of trial Venue is based upon County in which premises are being situate

SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS WITH NOTICE ACTION TO FORECLOSE MORTGAGES AS CONSOLIDATED

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your Answer or, if the Complaint is not served with this Summons, to serve a Notice of Appearance upon the Plaintiff's attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the date of service or within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this Summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York. If you fail to so appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED: Elmsford, New York

January 15, 2016

NOTICE

YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME

If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.

Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.

Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.

YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF CITIFINANCIAL COMPANY D/B/A CITIFINANCIAL COMPANY (DE) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.

Richard F. Komosinski

Knuckles, Komosinski & Elliott, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

565 Taxter Road

Suite 590

Elmsford, NY 10523

Phone: (914) 345-3020

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS: CITIFINANCIAL COMPANY D/B/A CITIFINANCIAL COMPANY (DE) IS FORECLOSING AGAINST THE OWNER OF THIS PREMISES. IF YOU LIVE HERE, THIS LAWSUIT MAY RESULT IN YOUR EVICTION. YOU MAY WISH TO CONTACT A LAWYER TO DISCUSS ANY RIGHTS AND POSSIBLE DEFENSES YOU MAY HAVE.

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: The foregoing Summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to Order the Hon Kevin K. Ryan a Justice of the Supreme Court Clinton County, dated Nov. 10, 2016 and filed with the complaint and other papers in the Clinton County Clerks Office, Plattsburgh, NY

NOTICE OF OBJECT OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT

THE OBJECT of the above-entitled action is for the following:

(a) a mortgage bearing date June 4, 2003 given by Trudy J. Cobb, Clifford Busha, Sr. and Charles C. Cobb to Citifinancial Company (DE) to secure the sum of $33,731.80 and recorded in Instrument Number: 2003-00156184 in the office of the County Clerk/City Register of Clinton County on June 6, 2003; and

(b) a mortgage bearing date April 16, 2004 given by Trudy J. Cobb, Clifford Busha, Sr. and Charles C. Cobb to Citifinancial Company (DE) to secure the sum of $8,106.39 and recorded in Instrument Number: 2004-00168921 in the office of the County Clerk/City Register of Clinton County on April 21, 2004 and which mortgage by its terms consolidated both mortgages to form a single lien in the amount of $41,402.61 and which mortgage was assigned to the Plaintiff herein as later evidenced by written instrument dated June 8, 2015 and recorded as Instrument Number: 2015-00272267 in the office of the County Clerk/City Register of Clinton County on June 16, 2015 covering the premises described as follows:

100 Hill Street, Keeseville, New York 12944 a/k/a Town of AuSable Section 315, Block 4, Lot 1

The relief sought in the within action is final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the mortgage described above.

The Plaintiff makes no personal claim against any Defendants in this action except Trudy J. Cobb. #90668

NC-01/28-02/18/2017-4TC-142330|