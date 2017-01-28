SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF ESSEX

TICONDEROGA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff

- against -

HOLLY M. BARNES; CACH, LLC; ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC A/P/O CREDITMAX; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC dba IN NEW YORK AS MIDLAND FUNDING OF DELAWARE, LLC; JOHN DOE (said name being fictitious, it being the intention of the plaintiff to designate any and all persons in possession of the mortgaged premises)

Defendant(s)

NOTICE OF SALE

Index # CV14-0323

Hon. John T. Ellis

PREMISES

646 Delano Road

Ticonderoga, NY 12883

Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale entered in the Essex County Clerk's Office on December 30, 2016, I, the undersigned, the Referee named in the judgment, will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, main entrance, in the Elizabethtown, New York, on March 1, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., the premises directed by the judgment to be sold, which are described in Schedule A (Description) attached hereto. The premises are known as 646Delano Road, Ticonderoga, New York.

DATED: January 9, 2017

/s/ William M. Finucane

WILLIAM M. FINUCANE

Referee

OVERTON, RUSSELL, DOERR & DONOVAN, LLP

Attorneys for Plaintiff

19 Executive Park Drive

Clifton Park, New York 12065

NOTE: WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

SCHEDULE "A"

BEGINNING at the point of intersection of the highway known as the Middle Road or Delano Street and the southerly bound of Sutherland Patent, said point of beginning being midway between two stone pillers; running thence N. 232 E. along the center line of said highway, 166.1 feet; thence N. 8615 E. 316.6 feet to an iron post standing in the line of a wire fence; thence S. 404 E. along the line of said wire fence 161.0 feet to an iron post standing in the southerly bound of the Sutherland Patent aforesaid; thence S. 3556 W. along part of the same, 336.0 feet to the place of beginning, containing 1.23 acres more or less.

The above bearings are referred to the magnetic meridian of May, 1935.

TT-01/28-02/18/2017-4TC-141451|