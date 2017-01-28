SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK
COUNTY OF ESSEX
TICONDEROGA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Plaintiff
- against -
HOLLY M. BARNES; CACH, LLC; ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC A/P/O CREDITMAX; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC dba IN NEW YORK AS MIDLAND FUNDING OF DELAWARE, LLC; JOHN DOE (said name being fictitious, it being the intention of the plaintiff to designate any and all persons in possession of the mortgaged premises)
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF SALE
Index # CV14-0323
Hon. John T. Ellis
PREMISES
646 Delano Road
Ticonderoga, NY 12883
Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale entered in the Essex County Clerk's Office on December 30, 2016, I, the undersigned, the Referee named in the judgment, will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, main entrance, in the Elizabethtown, New York, on March 1, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., the premises directed by the judgment to be sold, which are described in Schedule A (Description) attached hereto. The premises are known as 646Delano Road, Ticonderoga, New York.
DATED: January 9, 2017
/s/ William M. Finucane
WILLIAM M. FINUCANE
Referee
OVERTON, RUSSELL, DOERR & DONOVAN, LLP
Attorneys for Plaintiff
19 Executive Park Drive
Clifton Park, New York 12065
NOTE: WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
SCHEDULE "A"
BEGINNING at the point of intersection of the highway known as the Middle Road or Delano Street and the southerly bound of Sutherland Patent, said point of beginning being midway between two stone pillers; running thence N. 232 E. along the center line of said highway, 166.1 feet; thence N. 8615 E. 316.6 feet to an iron post standing in the line of a wire fence; thence S. 404 E. along the line of said wire fence 161.0 feet to an iron post standing in the southerly bound of the Sutherland Patent aforesaid; thence S. 3556 W. along part of the same, 336.0 feet to the place of beginning, containing 1.23 acres more or less.
The above bearings are referred to the magnetic meridian of May, 1935.
TT-01/28-02/18/2017-4TC-141451|