SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX; Index No.: CV-15-0628. Filed 08/16/2017.U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff,V.THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM L. WARD, SR. A/K/A WILLIAM WARD, SR. A/K/A WILLIAM L. WARD A/K/A WILLIAM WARD; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM L. WARD, SR. A/K/A WILLIAM WARD, SR. A/K/A WILLIAM L. WARD A/K/A WILLIAM WARD; KATHY WARD, HEIR-AT-LAW; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA O/B/O INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Defendants. SUMMONS AND NOTICE.TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above captioned action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the Plaintiffs attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after completion of service where service is made in any other manner than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a Defendant in this action may answer to appear within sixty (60) days of service hereof. In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICEYOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOMEIf you do not respond to this Summons and Complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the Summons and protect your property.Sending payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.To the above named defendants: The foregoing Summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of the Hon. Martin D. Auffredou, a Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of N.Y., dated July 21, 2017 and filed along with the supporting papers in the Essex County Clerks Office. This is an action to foreclose a mortgage on the property located 466 Valley Road, Jay, NY 12941 also known as SBL No.: 27.3-1-39.200. Essex County is designated as the place of trial based upon the location of the property being foreclosed. Attorneys for Plaintiff: Stern & Eisenberg, PC, 485 B Route 1 South, Suite 330, Iselin, NJ 08830, T: (516) 630-0288.VN-08/26-09/16/2017-4TC-161262|