SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEXS ANTANDER BANK, N.A.,V.LEWIS W. SANDERS, et al.NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 08, 2017, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein SANTANDER BANK, N.A. is the Plaintiff and LEWIS W. SANDERS, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the LOBBY OF THE ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, on January 25, 2018 at 11:00AM, premises known as 8 FORT TICONDEROGA ROAD, TICONDEROGA, NY 12883: Section 150.2 Block 8 Lot 7ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATE IN THE TOWN AND VILLAGE OF TICONDEROGA, COUNTY OF ESSEX AND STATE OF NEW YORKPremises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV14-0582. JAMES E. MAHER, ESQ. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.TT-12/23-01/13/2018-4TC-172007|