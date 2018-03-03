SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX Plaintiff designates ESSEX as the place of trial situs of the real property SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Mortgaged Premises: 627 TARBELL HILL RD. MORIAH, NY 12960 District: Section: 96.20 Block: 2 Lot: 16 INDEX NO. 0398/2015ONEWEST BANK N.A., Plaintiff,vs.JAMES MERRILL, SR., AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF CARL MERRILL; BARNARA SUPERNAULT, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF CARL MERRILL; PENNY DEPEW, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF CARL MERRILL; any and all persons unknown to plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or general or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through or under them, or either of them, and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to plaintiff; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Defendants.To the above named Defendants YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff's Attorney within 20 days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York) in the event the United States of America is made a party defendant, the time to answer for the said United States of America shall not expire until (60) days after service of the Summons; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint.NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT THE OBJECT of the above caption action is to foreclose a Mortgage to secure the sum of $109,500.00 and interest, recorded on December 14, 2005 in Book 1551, mortgage page 62, of the Public Records of ESSEX County, New York, covering premises known as 627 TARBELL HILL RD. MORIAH, NY 12960.The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above. ESSEX County is designated as the place of trial because the real property affected by this action is located in said county. NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to the mortgage company will not stop the foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. Dated: February 21, 2018 RAS BORISKIN, LLC Attorney for Plaintiff BY: IRINA DULARIDZE, ESQ. 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106 Westbury, NY 11590 516-280-7675TT-03/03-03/24/2018-4TC-177725|