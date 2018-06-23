SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEX GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC,V.JAMES E. PEPPER; ET. AL.NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 18, 2017, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and JAMES E. PEPPER, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, on July 26, 2018 at 11:00AM, premises known as 56 MUTTON HOLLOW ROAD, MORIAH, NY 12960: Section 106., Block 1, Lot 10.120: ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF MORIAH, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # 480/2014. JUDITH A. PAREIRA, Esq. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.TT-06/23-07/14/2018-4TC-187507|