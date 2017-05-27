SURPLUS BID The Town of Moriah will accept sealed bids for two (2) Michicraft, Silver, 16 foot canoes-never been used, to be sold with a minimum bid of $800.00 a piece. The canoes can be seen by appointment at Bulwagga Bay Campsite by contacting Ed Roberts, Building & Grounds Superintendent, Monday through Friday from 7:00am 3:00pm at 518-546-7646.All bids shall be in writing with the name and address of the bidder and shall be in a sealed envelope with the words Canoe Bid on the outside of the envelope and include a Non-Collusive Bid Certificate available from the Town Clerks office. All bids must be received on or before 4:00PM on June 8, 2017 at the Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. All bids pursuant to this notice shall be opened and read on June 8, 2017 at 6:00PM at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids at their discretion.Dated May 18, 2017Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkTT-05/27/2017-1TC-152944|