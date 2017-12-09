SURPLUS BID THE TOWN OF MORIAH will accept sealed bids for 900 lineal feet of 18 inch Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) SDR 26 bell and spigot rubber sealed gasket joint pipe. The pipe can be seen at 29 Bulwagga Drive, Port Henry, NY 12974, Monday Friday, 6:00AM - 2:00PM or call Chip Perry at 518-546-8635 with any questions.All bids shall be in writing with the name and address of the bidder and shall be in a sealed envelope with the words Sewer Pipe Bid on the outside of the envelope and include a Non-Collusive Bid Certificate available from the Town Clerks office. All bids must be received on or before 4:00PM on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. All bids pursuant to this notice shall be opened and read on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 10:00AM at the Town of Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids at their discretion.Dated December 4, 2017Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkTT-12/9/2017-1TC-170746|