SURPLUS BID

SURPLUS BIDThe Town of Moriah will accept sealed bids for a 35 foot 1988 Coachmen Travel Trailer. Camper is being sold AS IS condition and can be seen at Bulwagga Bay Campsite, 60 Bulwagga Drive, Port Henry, NY by contacting Campground Managers Wayne & Ruth Plunkett, Monday through Sunday from 9:00am 5:00pm at 518-546-7500.All bids shall be in writing with the name and address of the bidder and shall be in a sealed envelope with the words camper bid on the outside of the envelope and include a Non-Collusive Bid Certificate available from the Town Clerks office. All bids must be received on or before 4:00pm on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. All bids pursuant to this notice shall be opened and read on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 6:00pm at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids at their discretion.Dated August 13, 2018Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkTT-08/18/2018-1TC-193769