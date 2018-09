SUSTAINABLE WEB MARKETING LLC. Art. of Org. filed with NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 08/27/2018. Office: Clinton County. Legalinc Corporate Services Inc. desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 1967 Wehrle Drive , Suite 1 #086 Buffalo, NY 14221. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Principal business location: 35 A Smithfield Blvd #295, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.NC-09/15-10/20/2018-6TC-196222|