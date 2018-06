NOTICE OF FORMATION OF Tall Tree Acres LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with NY Dept. of State on 5/30/18. Office location: Clinton County. Sec. of State designated agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served and shall mail process to: Martin Bouchard 8909 us rte 9 Chazy NY 12921, principal business address. Purpose: any lawful activity NC-06/09-07/14/2018-6TC-187162|