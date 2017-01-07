TAX COLLECTOR'S NOTICE

I, the undersigned Collector of Taxes in and for the Town of Keene, Essex, Co., New York have received the Tax Roll and Warrant for the collection of taxes for the year 2017.

I will sit at the following named place during the month of Jan. for the purpose of collecting taxes from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Tues., Wed. and Thurs. at the Town Hall. 10892 NYS Route 9N, Keene, New York.

Taxpayers have the option of paying taxes with an installment plan with 4 payments. Contact the undersigned tax collector for the details and amounts of each installment.

Beginning Feb. 1, 2017, 1% interest will be added, beginning March 1, 2017 2% will be added and April 1, 2017 and additional 3% will be added until the County Treasurer orders the Tax Books closed.

Second notice will be mailed for delinquent taxes on or after March 3, 2017 but not later than March 16, 2017.

Donna Reed Austin

Tax Collector

Town of Keene

Dated: Dec. 28, 2016

