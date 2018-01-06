TAX COLLECTOR'S NOTICE

TAX COLLECTOR'S NOTICEThe Tax Collector of the Town of Elizabethtown, Essex county, New York has received the Tax Roll and Warrant for the collection of taxes for the year 2018.The Tax Collector will sit at the following named place during the month of January 2018 for the purpose of collecting taxes from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday-Wednesday and 8:00 AM to 6 PM Thursdays at the Town Hall 7563 Court St, Elizabethtown, NYTaxpayers have the option of paying taxes with an installment plan with 4 payments. Contact the Tax Collector at 518-873-6555 for the details and amounts of each installment.Beginning Feb 1, 2018, 1% interest will be added, beginning March 1, 2% will be added and April 1 an addition 3% will be added until the Essex County Treasurer orders the Tax Books closed.Second notices will be mailed for delinquent taxes on or after March 1 but not later than March 16th.Tax CollectorTown of ElizabethtownDated Dec 23,2017VN-01/6-1/13/2018-2tc-172981|