NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)The name of the LLC is TDC RECRUITING & LEADERSHIP CONSULTING SERVICES, LLC. The Articles of Organization of the LLC were filed with the NY Secretary of State on February 13, 2108. The purpose of the LLC is to engage in any lawful act or activity. The office of the LLC is to be located in Warren County. The Secretary of State is designated as the agent of the LLC upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC is 28 Oak Valley Way, Queensbury, NY 12804.NE-02/24-03/31/2018-6TC-177130|