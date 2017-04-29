NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLLNotice is hereby given that the Assessors of the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex, have completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at the Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May.The Assessors will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:1st Day May 3rd HOURS 4PM to 8 PM

2nd Day May 10th HOURS 4 PM to 8 PM

3rd Day May 13th HOURS 4 PM to 8 PM

4th Day May 17th HOURS 4 PM to 8 PM

The Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 23, 2017 between the hours of 4 PM and 8 PM in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment is New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.Dated this 1st day of May, 2017Michael A. MarsdenJohn K. WilsonBruce E. CazaAssessors of the Town of North HudsonTT-04/29/2017-1TC-149917|