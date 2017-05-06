TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL ON FILE Notice is hereby given that the Assessors of the Town of Moriah, County of Essex have completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at Moriah Town Hall where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May.The Assessors will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:Monday, May 8, 2017 10 AM 2 PM Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10 AM 2 PMThursday, May 11, 2017 4 PM 8 PMSaturday, May 13, 2017 10 AM 2 PMThe Board of Assessment Review will meet on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 between the hours of 4 PM and 8 PM at the Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the formal written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at the Town Clerk Office or at www.tax.ny.gov .Dated this 1st day of May, 2017Paul Mazzotte Brent Ida Leilani SpragueAssessorsTT-05/06/2017-1TC-150837|