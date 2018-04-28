NORTH OF COMPLETION OF THE TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL(PURSUANT TO SECTION 506 & 526 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW)HEARING OF COMPLAINTSNotice is hereby given that the Assessor(s) of the Town of Stony Creek County of Warren has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with the Town Clerk at Town Hall 52 Hadley Rd, Stony Creek, NY 12878, where it may be seen by any interested person until 4th Tuesday in May.The Assessor(s) will be in attendance with the roll on May 8, 10 & 14 between the hours of 10am and 2pm and on May 19th between the hours of 4pm and 8pm. The Board of Assessement Review will meet on May 22, 2018 between the hours of 4pm and 8pm at the Town Hall, in said town to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the application of any person believing himself to be aggrieved.A publication containing procedures for contesting an assessment is available at the Assessor's Office.Dated this 1st day of May, 2018Peter LaGrasseAssessor (Chairman)Zachary ThomasJohn C. DurhamNE-04/28/2018-1TC-181947|