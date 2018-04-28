NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Assessor (s) of the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex, have completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with The Town Clerk at The Town Hall, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May ( or other date, if applicable).The Assessor (s) will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll as follows:1st Day Date May 7, 2018 Hours 4pm-8pm2nd Day Date May 10, 2018 Hours 10am-2pm3rd Day Date May 17, 2018 Hours 10am-2pm4th Day Date May 19, 2018 Hours 10am-2pmThe Board of Assessment Review will meet on May 22, 2018 between the hours of 4pm and 9pm in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.Dated this 1st day of May, 2018 Michael Marsden Bruce E Caza John K Wilson Assessor (s)TT-04/28-05/12/2018-3TC-182980|