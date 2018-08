TFK legacy, LLC. Filed with SSNY on 5/31/18. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 27 Seth Square Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: to operate a franchised Chick-fil-A, and to exercise all other powers necessary to, or reasonably connected with, the operation of the franchised Chick-fil-A Restaurant BusinessNC-08/18-09/22/2018-6TC-193692|