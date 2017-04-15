THE 2017 MEETING OF THE ESSEX COUNTY LOCAL EMERGENCY Planning Committee will be held as follows: April 18, 2017. This meeting will commence at 10:00 AM at the Essex County Office of Emergency Service, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis, NY. All pertinent facility files and plans required under SARA TITLE III legislation are located and may be viewed during normal office hours Monday through Friday between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM at the Essex County Office of Emergency Services located at 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis, New York.VN-04/15/2017-1TC-146375 |