THE ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL BUDGET HEARING, BUDGET VOTE & BOARD MEMBER ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that a Budget Hearing of the inhabitants of the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District, Essex County, New York, qualified to vote at school meetings in the District will be held at the school on Tuesday May 9th ,2017 at 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of hearing the report of the meeting.

Notice is also hereby given that the vote on adoption of the budget for 2017/2018 school year and a levying a tax on taxable property of the District will take place on Tuesday May 16th, 2017, between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m.

Notice is further given that a copy of the statement of an amount of money which will be required during the ensuing year for school purposes, exclusive of public monies may be obtained by a resident or taxpayer in the District during the fourteen days immediately preceding the Budget Vote/Election except Saturday, Sunday and holidays, at the District Office during the hours for 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (DST).

Notice is given that a proposition to authorize the purchase of a 65 passenger bus with such fund to be taken from the Transportation and Maintenance Equipment Reserve Fund will be placed on the ballot.

Notice is given that an election will be held for the purpose of electing three (3) Board of Education members of the District. The seats are as follows:

One seat, for the term of three (3) years to fill the seat of Darlene Hooper whose term will expire on 6/30/17.

One seat, for the term of three (3) years to fill the seat of Douglas Spilling whose term will expire on 6/30/17.

One seat, for the term of one (1) year to fill the unexpired seat of Brett Sicola, who resigned, whose term will expire on 6/30/18.

Notice is given that you must be a registered voter to vote at the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Budget Vote/Election. A voter registration date of May 9th, 2017 is being set in the Main Office of the District between the hours of 8:00 a/m. and 4:00 p.m. A register shall be filed in the Main Office of the School District and will be open for inspection by any qualified voter of the School District from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. prevailing time on each of the five days prior to the vote, except Saturday May 13th, 2017 & Sunday May 14th, 2017.

Notice is given that Absentee Ballots may be obtained at the office of the District Clerk. The District Clerk must receive applications for absentee ballots at least seven days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, on or prior to May 16th, 2017, or if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. The District Clerk must receive Absentee Ballots no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 16th, 2017.

Allison Sucharzewski District Clerk

VN-04/01,04/29/2017-2TC-147508|