NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF The Forest Farmers, LLC. Authority filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 03/22/18. Office location: Essex County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 12/19/14. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: c/o Corporation Service Company, 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Address to be maintained in DE: Corporation Service Company, 2711 Centerville Rd Ste. 400, Wilmington, DE 19808. Arts of Org. filed with the DE Secy. of State, 401 Federal St. #3, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: any lawful activities.VN-04/21-05/26/2018-6TC-182533|