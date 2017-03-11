OBJECTIVE
THE KEENE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT is soliciting bids for a new 2016 or 2017 Ambulance.
This request document does not define any contractual relationship between the selected respondent and the Keene Valley Fire Department or obligate the Keene Valley Fire Department to follow a set selection process. Any binding agreement between the Keene Valley Fire Department and the successful respondent will be through a formal written agreement (contract) after the Keene Valley Fire Department Commissioners have made their selection.
SUBMISSION OF INFORMATION AND REQUIREMENTS:
Bids must be received by 6:00 pm on the 31st of March 2017. Bids should be in a sealed envelope plainly marked Bid Submission 20 17 Ambulance and sent to:
Chief, Keene Valley Fire Department
P.O. Box 699
Keene Valley, New York, 12943
Drawing/Specifications: Please provide a drawing and all detailed specification of the proposed Ambulance.
References: Please include names, address, phone number and contact persons of at least three (3) clients with whom the Proposer has sold a similar Ambulance.
Exceptions: All exceptions must be listed and pointed out separately or the bid will not be accepted.
Delivery Time: Delivery time is an important component to this bid. All bids must list the delivery time from the time a contract is signed until the apparatus being delivered to the Keene Valley Fire Department. This must be listed in calendar days. The Keene Valley Fire Department may impose a fee for each day the ambulance is not delivered on time and retains the right to do so at the time of the contract signing.
INQUIRIES:
Any additional information concerning the proposal should be directed to:
Chief Keene Valley Fire Department
P.O. Box 699
Keene Valley, New York, 12943
RESERVATION OF RIGHTS:
The Department reserves the right to request clarification of and /or solicit additional information of any proposer; to have proposer make presentation to the Section Committee; and/or negotiate with any propose regarding any term of their proposal, including but not limited to the cost and /or scope of services, with the intent to achieve the best proposal that shall result in a contract that is deemed by the Department to be in its best interests. Any such negotiations will use the selected proposal as a basis to reach a final agreement, if possible.
The Department reserves the right to waive any informality in the proposal, to accept any proposal, and, to reject any and all proposals, should it be deemed for the best interest of the Department to do so. The Department reserves the right to substantiate the Proposers qualifications, capability to perform, availability, past performance record and to verify that the proposer is current in its obligations to the Department.
EVALUATION CRITERIA AND MANUFACTURER SELECTION:
Understanding of Project & Adherence to Specifications (5 points)
Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:
(a) How well has the bidder demonstrated a thorough understanding of the scope of the project?
(b) How clear is the bidders proposal?
(c) How well has the bidder complied with the details of the RFP?
(d) How complete is the proposal as presented?
(e) How close does the proposal meet specifications?
(f) Have any variations from specifications been clearly identified and documented?
(g) Are clear alternate solutions provided for any variations from specifications?
Experience and Qualifications (5 points)
Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:
(a) Is the manufacturer a leader in the industry?
(b) What type of market share does the manufacturer have?
(c) Did the proposal provide examples of similar units?
(d) What is the financial stability of the manufacturer?
Sales Support and Service (10 points)
Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:
(a) How close is the sales/service office?
(b) How close is the service center for major repairs?
(c) Do they provide on-site service and if so with what capabilities?
(d) How is the availability and local inventory of parts?
Contract Cost (30 Points)
30% of the total evaluation points will be assigned to the cost of the proposal.
Proposals will be evaluated on a sliding scale however, the lowest cost proposal that most closely meets specifications will receive the maximum number of points allocated to cost.
Quality, Durability, and Value (50 points)
50% of the available points will be awarded based on the quality, durability, and value of the proposed apparatus. The Fire Department will be evaluating the proposals to determine in reference to quality, durability and value of the product proposed; the actual quality of the material to be used; its durability in regards to weather; its ease of maintenance; its safety record, and finally its extent and length of warranty protections.
Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:
(a) Quality and strength of the materials used in the manufacture of the apparatus
(b) Quality of finish, fit and overall attention to detail
(c) Durability of both design and components used
(d) Ease of operation and maintenance
(e) Safety designs and safety records
(f) Extent and length of the various warranties
(g) Overall value versus price
(h) Trade-in value option for existing units
EXHIBIT A:
General Ambulance Specifications:
The intent of these specifications is to set forth standards for the design, construction, performance, and acceptance requirements for our ambulance. It is not the intent of these specifications to favor any one manufacturer and, therefore should not be considered restrictive.
Chassis:
2016 or 2017 E-Series Ford model
Engine Gasoline
Front and Rear Tow hooks
Brakes 4 Wheel Disc
Back up Alarm
No drop skirting on front portion of module
Standard Wheel Rims with chrome hubcaps
General overall Maximum Vehicle Dimensions: Length 262; Width 100; Height 100
Maximum Module Box Dimensions: Length 163; Width 96; with interior headroom at least 68
Ability for crew to move between box and cab without exiting the rig is preferred
Insulation
Insulation Interior Body Sound Deadened insulation within Entrance Doors, Compartment doors and Sub floor
Life Support Station
Medication Box Locking Cabinet
Narcotics compartment inaccessible from outside.
Sharps Disposal compartment (2): one on curb side, one on road side
Above Door Head Bumpers
Side Door head bumper
Rear door head bumper
Grab Rails
(2) 72 grab rails over cot
18 grab rail at rear entrance doors
18 grab rail forward
Grab rail at curbside door
Seat Belts
Seat belt for attendant seat, left side attendant, and squad bench
Cot Mount
Cot plate mount and cot fastening kit including safety hook
I.V. Holder
2 I.V. holders to be recessed/Flexible over cot
12 volt I.V. warmer outlet installed inside of cabinet.
Oxygen and Suction
Oxygen outlet roadside
Oxygen outlet in wall above squad bench
Recessed O2 port in ceiling above cot
Cylinder storage with secure brackets for two (2) portable oxygen D size cylinders
Electrical
Four (4) Electrical 12V DC outlets
Three (3) electrical 120 AC outlets
Cab Electrical
Appropriately sized high amp alternator
Batteries (2)
Ignition switch module disconnect
Flood Lights
2 LED floodlights on left side
2 LED floodlights on right side
2 LED floodlights on rear side
Interior Lights
Interior lighting to be LED
Ceiling Configuration
Ceiling configuration for 6 dome lights and 4 rectangular lights
Six (6) LED dome lights, dome lights switched to high with door open
Body and Cab Primary Paint
Ten year paint warranty
Paint colors (to match existing KVFD fleet) lettering, striping and graphics, bidder to provide side view profile template for final design
Final paint (to match existing KVFD fleet) colors, lettering, striping and graphics to be coordinated with and approved by the Fire Department
Star of Life
Radio Wiring
Wiring to be pre-installed for communications for Captains chair.
Wiring to be pre-installed for communications in Drivers cab.
Miscellaneous Items
Bidder must have the ability to complete a module remount
Bidder must have a repair service representative available for in-house module repairs
Vehicle Warranty information is to be included with bids detailing warranty for chassis, module, electrical
Ambulance module must meet all NYSDOH requirements
Bids should not contain any interior wood frame construction.
Automatic Door Locks in Module
Remounts
Please include information for remounting Ambulance modules to a new chassis in the future
Drawings
Please include drawing of the proposed ambulance.
VN-03/11/2017-1TC-145773|
NOTICE OF BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned on behalf of the Elizabethtown Board of Fire Commissioners, will accept sealed bids until Thursday, March 16 at 2:00 pm for the Sale of a 1988 GMC 9000 Tanker.
Specifications and bid forms are available by contacting Linda Wolf, Secretary at 518-873-3332 or 518-873-9538, or on the County's website at www.co.essex.ny.us,.
The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on March 16 at 2:00 P.M. At the Office of the Essex County Puchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.
All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED EFD TANKER BID" clearly on the outside of the envelope.
Dated: March 6, 2017
Linda M. Wolf, CPA
Elizabethtown Fire District Secretary
22 Woodruff Street, PO Box 734
Elizabethtown, New York 12932
(518) 873-9538
VN-03/11/2017-1TC-145836|