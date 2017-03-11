OBJECTIVE

THE KEENE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT is soliciting bids for a new 2016 or 2017 Ambulance.

This request document does not define any contractual relationship between the selected respondent and the Keene Valley Fire Department or obligate the Keene Valley Fire Department to follow a set selection process. Any binding agreement between the Keene Valley Fire Department and the successful respondent will be through a formal written agreement (contract) after the Keene Valley Fire Department Commissioners have made their selection.

SUBMISSION OF INFORMATION AND REQUIREMENTS:

Bids must be received by 6:00 pm on the 31st of March 2017. Bids should be in a sealed envelope plainly marked Bid Submission 20 17 Ambulance and sent to:

Chief, Keene Valley Fire Department

P.O. Box 699

Keene Valley, New York, 12943

Drawing/Specifications: Please provide a drawing and all detailed specification of the proposed Ambulance.

References: Please include names, address, phone number and contact persons of at least three (3) clients with whom the Proposer has sold a similar Ambulance.

Exceptions: All exceptions must be listed and pointed out separately or the bid will not be accepted.

Delivery Time: Delivery time is an important component to this bid. All bids must list the delivery time from the time a contract is signed until the apparatus being delivered to the Keene Valley Fire Department. This must be listed in calendar days. The Keene Valley Fire Department may impose a fee for each day the ambulance is not delivered on time and retains the right to do so at the time of the contract signing.

INQUIRIES:

Any additional information concerning the proposal should be directed to:

Chief Keene Valley Fire Department

P.O. Box 699

Keene Valley, New York, 12943

RESERVATION OF RIGHTS:

The Department reserves the right to request clarification of and /or solicit additional information of any proposer; to have proposer make presentation to the Section Committee; and/or negotiate with any propose regarding any term of their proposal, including but not limited to the cost and /or scope of services, with the intent to achieve the best proposal that shall result in a contract that is deemed by the Department to be in its best interests. Any such negotiations will use the selected proposal as a basis to reach a final agreement, if possible.

The Department reserves the right to waive any informality in the proposal, to accept any proposal, and, to reject any and all proposals, should it be deemed for the best interest of the Department to do so. The Department reserves the right to substantiate the Proposers qualifications, capability to perform, availability, past performance record and to verify that the proposer is current in its obligations to the Department.

EVALUATION CRITERIA AND MANUFACTURER SELECTION:

Understanding of Project & Adherence to Specifications (5 points)

Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:

(a) How well has the bidder demonstrated a thorough understanding of the scope of the project?

(b) How clear is the bidders proposal?

(c) How well has the bidder complied with the details of the RFP?

(d) How complete is the proposal as presented?

(e) How close does the proposal meet specifications?

(f) Have any variations from specifications been clearly identified and documented?

(g) Are clear alternate solutions provided for any variations from specifications?

Experience and Qualifications (5 points)

Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:

(a) Is the manufacturer a leader in the industry?

(b) What type of market share does the manufacturer have?

(c) Did the proposal provide examples of similar units?

(d) What is the financial stability of the manufacturer?

Sales Support and Service (10 points)

Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:

(a) How close is the sales/service office?

(b) How close is the service center for major repairs?

(c) Do they provide on-site service and if so with what capabilities?

(d) How is the availability and local inventory of parts?

Contract Cost (30 Points)

30% of the total evaluation points will be assigned to the cost of the proposal.

Proposals will be evaluated on a sliding scale however, the lowest cost proposal that most closely meets specifications will receive the maximum number of points allocated to cost.

Quality, Durability, and Value (50 points)

50% of the available points will be awarded based on the quality, durability, and value of the proposed apparatus. The Fire Department will be evaluating the proposals to determine in reference to quality, durability and value of the product proposed; the actual quality of the material to be used; its durability in regards to weather; its ease of maintenance; its safety record, and finally its extent and length of warranty protections.

Proposals will be evaluated against the question set out below:

(a) Quality and strength of the materials used in the manufacture of the apparatus

(b) Quality of finish, fit and overall attention to detail

(c) Durability of both design and components used

(d) Ease of operation and maintenance

(e) Safety designs and safety records

(f) Extent and length of the various warranties

(g) Overall value versus price

(h) Trade-in value option for existing units

EXHIBIT A:

General Ambulance Specifications:

The intent of these specifications is to set forth standards for the design, construction, performance, and acceptance requirements for our ambulance. It is not the intent of these specifications to favor any one manufacturer and, therefore should not be considered restrictive.

Chassis:

2016 or 2017 E-Series Ford model

Engine Gasoline

Front and Rear Tow hooks

Brakes 4 Wheel Disc

Back up Alarm

No drop skirting on front portion of module

Standard Wheel Rims with chrome hubcaps

General overall Maximum Vehicle Dimensions: Length 262; Width 100; Height 100

Maximum Module Box Dimensions: Length 163; Width 96; with interior headroom at least 68

Ability for crew to move between box and cab without exiting the rig is preferred

Insulation

Insulation Interior Body Sound Deadened insulation within Entrance Doors, Compartment doors and Sub floor

Life Support Station

Medication Box Locking Cabinet

Narcotics compartment inaccessible from outside.

Sharps Disposal compartment (2): one on curb side, one on road side

Above Door Head Bumpers

Side Door head bumper

Rear door head bumper

Grab Rails

(2) 72 grab rails over cot

18 grab rail at rear entrance doors

18 grab rail forward

Grab rail at curbside door

Seat Belts

Seat belt for attendant seat, left side attendant, and squad bench

Cot Mount

Cot plate mount and cot fastening kit including safety hook

I.V. Holder

2 I.V. holders to be recessed/Flexible over cot

12 volt I.V. warmer outlet installed inside of cabinet.

Oxygen and Suction

Oxygen outlet roadside

Oxygen outlet in wall above squad bench

Recessed O2 port in ceiling above cot

Cylinder storage with secure brackets for two (2) portable oxygen D size cylinders

Electrical

Four (4) Electrical 12V DC outlets

Three (3) electrical 120 AC outlets

Cab Electrical

Appropriately sized high amp alternator

Batteries (2)

Ignition switch module disconnect

Flood Lights

2 LED floodlights on left side

2 LED floodlights on right side

2 LED floodlights on rear side

Interior Lights

Interior lighting to be LED

Ceiling Configuration

Ceiling configuration for 6 dome lights and 4 rectangular lights

Six (6) LED dome lights, dome lights switched to high with door open

Body and Cab Primary Paint

Ten year paint warranty

Paint colors (to match existing KVFD fleet) lettering, striping and graphics, bidder to provide side view profile template for final design

Final paint (to match existing KVFD fleet) colors, lettering, striping and graphics to be coordinated with and approved by the Fire Department

Star of Life

Radio Wiring

Wiring to be pre-installed for communications for Captains chair.

Wiring to be pre-installed for communications in Drivers cab.

Miscellaneous Items

Bidder must have the ability to complete a module remount

Bidder must have a repair service representative available for in-house module repairs

Vehicle Warranty information is to be included with bids detailing warranty for chassis, module, electrical

Ambulance module must meet all NYSDOH requirements

Bids should not contain any interior wood frame construction.

Automatic Door Locks in Module

Remounts

Please include information for remounting Ambulance modules to a new chassis in the future

Drawings

Please include drawing of the proposed ambulance.

NOTICE OF BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned on behalf of the Elizabethtown Board of Fire Commissioners, will accept sealed bids until Thursday, March 16 at 2:00 pm for the Sale of a 1988 GMC 9000 Tanker.

Specifications and bid forms are available by contacting Linda Wolf, Secretary at 518-873-3332 or 518-873-9538, or on the County's website at www.co.essex.ny.us,.

The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on March 16 at 2:00 P.M. At the Office of the Essex County Puchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED EFD TANKER BID" clearly on the outside of the envelope.

Dated: March 6, 2017

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Elizabethtown Fire District Secretary

22 Woodruff Street, PO Box 734

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-9538

