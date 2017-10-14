THE LITTLE BROWN DOG, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Articles of Organization filed with the Department of State of New York on March 8, 2017. Office location, Clinton County. Secretary of State of New York State is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. Secretary of State may mail a copy of any process to The Little Brown Dog, LLC, 73 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. No reported agent. Latest date of dissolution of LLC: None. Purpose: All legal purposes. NC-10/14-11/18/2017-6TC-165665|