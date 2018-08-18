THE MINEVILLE-WITHERBEE FIRE DISTRICT #2 BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS Swill conduct the following public meetings for the purpose of preparation of the 2019 Annual District Budget. All meetings will be held at the Mineville-Witherbee Firehouse at 112 Raymond Wright Avenue in Mineville, NY.Budget Workshop - Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 6:00pm Second Budget Workshop (if needed) Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 6:00pm Proposed Budget Hearing - Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 6:00pm Adoption of 2019 Annual Budget Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 6:30pmMineville-Witherbee Fire District #2 Board of CommissionersPO Box 399Mineville, NY 12956Sharon M. OConnor, Chairpersontt-08/18/2018-1tc-193741|