PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-118 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given that the official Primary Election will be held on Tuesday June 26, 2018, from 12:00PM to 9:00PM of said day, in the following districts: DEMOCRATIC PARTY: CONTESTEDOFFICE: REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS DISTRICT: CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 21 TEDRA L. COBBPATRICK F. NELSONDYLAN RATIGAN KATIE WILSON EMILY MARTZDON BOYAJIAN WOMENS EQUALITY PARTY: OPPORTUNITY TO BALLOTOFFICE: REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESSDISTRICT: CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 21VN,TT-06/16/18-1TC-186298|