PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-118 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given that the official Primary Election will be held on Thursday September 13, 2018, from 12:00PM to 9:00PM of said day, in the following districts: DEMOCRATIC PARTY: CONTESTEDOFFICE: GOVENORDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

CYNTHIA E. NIXONANDREW M. CUOMO

DEMOCRATIC PARTY: CONTESTEDOFFICE: LIEUTENANT GOVENORDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

KATHY C. HOCHULJUMAANE WILLIAMS

DEMOCRATIC PARTY: CONTESTEDOFFICE: ATTORNEY GENERALDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

SEAN PATRICK MALONEYLETITIA A. JAMESLEECIA R. EVEZEPHYR TEACHOUT

REFORM: CONTESTEDOFFICE: ATTORNEY GENERALDISTRICT: STATEWIDE

NANCY B. SLIWAMIKE DIEDRICHCHRISTOPER B. GARVEYPursuant to the current Reform party state rules, any primary on the Reform party line is open to not only those enrolled in the Reform party, but to all other voters who are unaffiliated with any party, or blank, and those who are not enrolled in one of the seven other official political parties. (Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Green, Working Families, Independence, or Womens Equality)Section 6-160.2, of the New York State Election Law provides that all persons designated for uncontested offices shall be deemed nominated or elected thereto, as the case may be, without balloting. NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the polling places of said Primary Election will be the polling places in each district of the County of Essex at which votes were cast at the last preceding General Election (unless otherwise advertised), and that all are handicap accessible.Essex County Board of Elections,County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: August 14, 2018TT/VN-09/01/2018-1TC-194089|