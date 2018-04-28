THE NORTH COUNTRY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD (NCWDB) is soliciting proposals from qualified entities to administer workforce development services in Essex County. The NCWDB will hold a mandatory bidders conference on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 10:00 am at 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh NY 12903. Any entity interested in submitting an RFP must attend this mandatory bidders conference and must RSVP to reserve a spot. Final RFP proposals will be due no later than 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 17, 2018. RFP packets will be available beginning Sunday, April 29, 2018. To obtain an RFP packet, please visit the NCWDB website at www.ncworkforce.com or contact Kellie Lathrop at kellie@ncworkforce.com. VN/TT-04/28/2018-1TC-183284|