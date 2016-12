NOTICE OF ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING 

The Schroon Lake Fire District will hold the Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Schroon Lake Fire House, 28 Industrial Drive, Schroon Lake, NY. All meetings are open to the public.

Patricia Savarie, Secreatary 

Schroon Lake Fire District

TT-12/31/2016-1TC-140084|