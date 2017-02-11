THE STATE OF NEW YORK through the Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing to purchase land in the Town of Moriah. The Tub Mill Pond Forest is a 1,215 acre property located in the Town and is adjacent to Forest Preserve lands in the Hammond Pond Wild Forest. The property contains a large lake and a number of smaller ponds and wetlands. There are significant shorelines along the lake and islands, and a naturally reproducing fish community in the lake. Bald eagles are regularly sighted on the property. It is an excellent addition to the Forest preserve, in a scenic but underappreciated area of the Adirondack Park.

This property is listed as a Regional Priority Project in the most current New York State Open Space Conservation Plan. It is the Departments policy to reach out to local government when we have a proposed acquisition in their Town.

The Town of Moriah Town Board will hold an Informational Meeting on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 6:00PM at the Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York to hear public input regarding this matter.

