THE TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT will hold a 2019 Budget Workshop on September 17th, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the Ticonderoga Fire House, 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga NY 12883. In the event a second workshop is needed, it will be held on September 24th, 2018 at 6:00 PM also at the Fire House. The public is invited to attend. Lisa L. LaPannSecretary/TreasurerTT-09/08/2018-1TC-195578|