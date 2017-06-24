BY ORDER OF THE TICONDEROGA TOWN BOARD NO PARKING on the following streets 10:00 a.m. - Midnight for the 4th of July (Penalities will be imposed) South side of Burgoyne Road from Tower Avenue to Frazier Bridge Road.North side of Burgoyne Road from Frazier Bridge Road to Mt. Hope Cemetery.North side of Burgoyne Road from Canal Street to State Rte 22South side of Cossey Street to Rock Street.North and South sides of Cannonball Path. (Burgoyne Road (formally Roger Street) will be closed in its entirety for the Fireworks Presentation)(Reminder - No Smoking in Bicentennial Park)TT-06/24/2017-1TC-155711|