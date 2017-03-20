NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)

Name: The Tipsy Trout, LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 1/12/2017. Office Location: Clinton County, state of NY. The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the United States Corporation Agents, INC., 7014 33th Avenue, Suite 202, Brooklyn, NY 11228. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity.

