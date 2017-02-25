THE TOWN OF JOHNSBURG will be holding their Town Board meetings on the following dates for the year of 2017: Jan 3 - Wevertown; Jan 17 - Tannery Pond; Feb 7 - Wevertown; Feb 21 - Tannery Pond; Mar 21 - Tannery Pond; April 18 - Wevertown; May 16 - Tannery Pond; June 20 Wevertown; July 18 - Tannery Pond; Aug 15 Wevertown; Sept 19 - Tannery Pond; Oct 3 Wevertown; Oct 17 Tannery Pond; Nov 9* - Wevertown; Nov 21 - Tannery Pond; Dec 5 Wevertown; Dec 19 - Tannery Pond *THURSDAY Locations: Wevertown Community Center, 2370 State Route 28, Wevertown, Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek. The Organization meeting for The Town of Johnsburg for 2018 will be held on Jan 4, 2018 at the Wevertown Community Center at 7:00 p.m. (Please note this is a Thursday)

By Order of Town Board

Jo A Smith, Town Clerk

Town of Johnsburg

NE/AJ-02/25-03/04/2017-2TC-144568|