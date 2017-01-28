THE TOWN OF MORIAH POLICE COMMITTEE will hold their Committee Meetings on the following dates and times. The public is welcome to attend.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017@ 3:00 PM TOWN HALL

THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2017 @ 3:00 PM TOWN HALL

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2017 @ 3:00 PM TOWN HALL

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2017 @ 3:00 PM TOWN HALL

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York will hold and conduct a public hearing at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York on the 9th day of February, 2017 at 6:00 PM to consider the proposed Cold War Veteran Exemption. For Veterans during Cold War defined as September 2, 1945-December 26, 1991.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board will consider this proposed resolution and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.

Dated January 18, 2017

Rose M. French, Town Clerk

Town of Moriah

