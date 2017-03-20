THE TOWN OF SCHROON is seeking a volunteer to serve as a ZONING BOARD MEMBER anyone interested in the position please send a letter of interest to
Michael Marnell,
Town of Schroon, PO Box 578,
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
TT-03/18/2017-1TC-146400|
