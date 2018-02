THE WESSON GROUP, LLC is seeking proposals from M/WBE certified vendors and subcontractors for the Frontier Town Campground Project in the Town of North Hudson, NY. TWG would like all pricing proposals by February 26, 2018. Please contact TWG at 518-762-5382 For more information. Pricing can be faxed To 518-762-7880.TT-02/17-02/24/2018-2TC-176530|