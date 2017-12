NCCC WILL RECEIVE QUOTES FOR SNOW REMOVAL at the Ticonderoga Campus until 3:00p.m., December 15th, 2017. Please send your liability insurance information with your sealed bid. For more information regarding snow removal requirements, please contact Rick at 518-891-2915, extension 1263. Please mail quotes to Lisa Symonds, Director of Financial Operations, NCCC, PO Box 89, Saranac Lake, NY 12983TT-12/9/2017-1TC-170579|