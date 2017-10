LEGAL NOTICE PURSUANT TO NEW YORK STATE LAW, THE TICONDEROGA FIRE COMMISSIONERS SHALL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING TUESDAY OCTOBER 17, 2017 AT 6:30 P.M. AT THE TICONDEROGA FIREHOUSE, 60 MONTCALM STREET, TICONDEROGA, NY. THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS WILL BE ADOPTING THE BUDGET AT THIS MEETING. ALSO, THE REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 16, 2017 AT 7:00 P.M. HAS BEEN CHANGED TO: OCTOBER 17, 2017 IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE BUDGET HEARING. ALL RESIDENTS OF THE TICONDEROGA FIRE DISTRICT ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. A COPY OF THE TICONDEROGA FIRE DISTRICT BUDGET IS AVAILABLE AT THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA CLERKS OFFICE DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS.LISA L.LAPANNTICONDEROGA FIRE DISTRICT SECRETARY.TT-09/30/2017-1TC-164380|