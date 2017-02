SPECIAL MEETING OF THE TICONDEROGA FIRE DISTRICT Board of Fire Commissioners will be held February 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Firehouse, 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga NY 12883

Lisa L. LaPann

Ticonderoga Fire District Secretary

