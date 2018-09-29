SNOWPLOWING BID The Ticonderoga Fire District is accepting sealed bids for Snow Plowing of the Firehouse for January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. All bids shall be sent to: Ticonderoga Fire District, P.O. Box 127, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 and be clearly marked: SEALED BID: SNOW PLOWING BID. Bids shall be submitted by November 16, 2018This bid shall include the snowplowing services for the front and rear of the building located at 60 Montcalm Street. This Bid shall also include shoveling of all entrances and exits of the building including the Apparatus Bay Doors. Bids should also include salting of the parking lots as well as all building entrances and exits. All bidders shall submit a Lump Sum Bid for the entire 2019 year. Payments will be made on March 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019 in the amount of half of the total awarded bid amount. The bidder will be responsible for plowing beginning with the first 2 and every 2 thereafter. They must also have the ability use a front end loader for clearing large amounts of accumulated snow and pushing back snow banks as determined by the Board of Fire Commissioners. Property shall be maintained snow and ice free.The successful bidder shall have at least One Million Dollar Liability Insurance Policy. A copy shall be filed with the Fire District Secretary prior to January 1, 2019.The successful bidder shall not deposit any snow in front of the building or near or around any Entrance or Exit to the Station. The successful bidder shall keep clear the firefighter parking area near the ramp to the Schuyler Street entrance. The rear of the station shall remain free of deposited snow and shall be maintained the same as the front of the building.TT-09/29/2018-1TC-197359|