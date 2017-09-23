NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Ticonderoga Historical Society will accept sealed bids at its Hancock House Headquarters, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 until 2:00 P.M. on October 13, 2017 for repair of roof balustrades at said Hancock House Headquarters. The bids will be opened publicly and read aloud on October 16, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Please contact the Ticonderoga Historical Society at 518-585-7868 or tihistory@bridgepoint1.com for additional information concerning the bidding specifications or process. Minority and Women-Owned Businesses are encouraged to apply. Dated:September 13, 2017 by William G. Dolback, President, Ticonderoga Historical Society.TT/NC-09/23/2017-1TC-163806|