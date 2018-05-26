THE TICONDEROGA HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold their Annual Meeting on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. 518-585-7868.TT-05/26-06/09/2018-3TC-186076|
THE TICONDEROGA HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold their Annual Meeting on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. 518-585-7868.TT-05/26-06/09/2018-3TC-186076|
©2018 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.