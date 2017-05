NOTICE OF FORMATION OF TKGB PROPERTIES, LLC. Articles of organization were filed with the Secretary of State of N.Y. (SSNY) on 5.3.2017. Office location: Warren County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon which process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, 1255 Morning Glory Court, Brentwood, TN 37027. Purpose: Any lawful activity.NE/AJ-05/27-07/01/2017-6TC-152745|